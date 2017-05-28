Republic of Ireland players Shane Duffy and Eunan O'Kane were involved in minor road collision on their way to join up with the Ireland squad.
The Football Association of Ireland confirmed the Brighton defender and Leeds United midfielder were caught up in a "minor car crash en route to the Republic of Ireland training camp".
Neither player was injured in the incident and both continued to the team hotel where they linked up with the rest of the squad.
