Darren Randolph and James McClean will lend experience to a new-look Republic of Ireland, after Martin O'Neill named his 19-man panel for the New Jersey clash with Mexico next Thursday.

O'Neill also welcomed Bradford City keeper Colin Doyle into the fold but rising West Ham talent Declan Rice drops out after his involvement in last week's Fota Island training camp.

Kevin Long heads to the States hoping to earn a dream international debut after a whirlwind end to his campaign.

The former Cork City defender caught O’Neill's eye after breaking into the Burnley team towards the end of the Premier League season.

David McGoldrick and Daryl Murphy are the only two recognised forwards in the 19-man panel, with Preston trio Andy Boyle, Daryl Horgan and Alan Browne also included.

Ireland will play Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium next Sunday, leaving O'Neill with a tight turnaround.

Many fringe men can therefore expect a good runout at the MetLife Stadium, with the Dublin clash against the South Americans the final chance to tweak preparations ahead of the following week's crunch World Cup qualifier against Austria.

The squad departs Dublin on Monday and returns next Friday.

Republic of Ireland (v Mexico)

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle, Darren Randolph

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Andy Boyle, Kevin Long, John Egan

Midfielders: Eunan O'Kane, Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan, Conor Hourihane, Wes Hoolahan, Stephen Gleeson, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean

Forwards: David McGoldrick, Daryl Murphy