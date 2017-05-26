Alexis Sanchez is expected to shake off a thigh injury in time for Arsenal's showdown with Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Sanchez limped off against Everton last weekend but is likely to be passed fit while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also in contention after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Laurent Koscielny, however, is suspended and Gabriel will miss out with a knee injury, meaning Per Mertesacker could make his first start in almost 13 months.

Late decisions will also be made on Kieran Gibbs, who has a thigh problem, and Shkodran Mustafi, who is struggling with illness.

The Gunners must make a quick start and clamp down on Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard to reduce his impact on the game, midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes.



Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-0 in a thrilling Premier League encounter at home in September but Hazard drove Chelsea to a 3-1 win in February, scoring the second goal and being named Man of the Match at Stamford Bridge.



"I think the way we started the (home) game in the first half was very good. ... We were very quick, we counter-attacked well, closed them down, got about them." Ramsey told arsenal.com.



"It was a different game (away) and we perhaps let individuals have a bit too much space. Hazard went on a bit of a run and put the ball in the net.



"We can't let that happen again, we have to be right in his face and stop that at source."



Arsenal are looking to seal their third FA Cup trophy in four years and win the competition for a record 13th time.

Arsenal squad: Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bellerin, Holding, Mustafi, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Walcott, Iwobi, Sanchez, Perez, Welbeck, Giroud.