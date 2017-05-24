West Ham’s Declan Rice has revealed that he reacted with disbelief to the news that he had been requested to train with Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland squad this week.

The teenage defender had already enjoyed the perfect end to the Premier League season by making his senior debut for the Hammers when he came off the bench in the club’s 2-1 away win over Burnley on Sunday.

Rice, who picked up the FAI’s Under-17 International Player of the Year award in March, will remain at Fota Island Resort for one more day of training.

Speaking to FAI TV, the 18-year-old said: "It’s a dream come true.

Firstly, to play on Sunday, to make my Premier League debut, something I’ve always wanted to do as a kid, and then to get the call from Martin to say that I was going to come in and train, it’s just a great experience."

Reflecting on the call-up, Rice added: "I literally couldn’t believe it. I was with my dad and he was just ‘What?’ No one could believe it, to be honest.

"My family are so proud. I just wish my nan and granddad could be here to see it because they are from Cork and this training camp is in Cork, so it would have been lovely, but unfortunately they are not here."

The Cork connection was strong on day two of the training camp, with Cork City goalkeepers Mark McNulty and Alan Smith taking part in the session, along with locals John Egan, Kevin Long, Conor Hourihane and Alan Browne.

Both McNulty and Smith have since returned to their club to prepare for Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Shamrock Rovers at Turner's Cross.