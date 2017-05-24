Newcastle United have signed midfielder Christian Atsu on a four-year deal from Chelsea on after he helped Rafael Benitez's side return to the Premier League during a loan spell last season.

Newcastle activated the option to sign the 25-year-old Ghanaian who scored five times in 32 league appearances to help them secure the Championship title.

"Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future," Benitez said in a statement.

"He's shown us that he's a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve."

Atsu joined Chelsea at the start of 2013-14 season but failed to make an appearance at the club. He was loaned to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga before arriving at St James' Park.