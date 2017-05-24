Dundalk striker David McMillan insists the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions haven't given up hope of retaining their title despite leaving themselves with a "big mountain" to climb.

The Lilywhites drew 0-0 with Derry City at Oriel Park on Tuesday night and now trail runaway leaders Cork City by 15 points.

"It's disappointing. We didn't create enough, particularly in the second half, to say we deserved to win it," McMillan told RTÉ Sport after the game.

"It's a big mountain to climb. We'll keep trying, we'll keep going right to the end.

"There's nothing won at this stage of the season. We have two big games before the break and we'll try our best to get two wins.

"We've got a very talented squad, a lot of young talented players, who are still finding their feet in this side. I have no doubt we can improve and get even better."

McMillan was at a loss to explain the blunting of the dominance his side had shown in winning three consecutive titles, though he suggested that they could still be adjusting to the loss of Ireland internationals Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle to Preston.

"I don't know. We've lost a couple of good players," he said.

"At the beginning a lot of new players were bedding in but at this stage we just have to keep working hard and try to make sure that we keep winning games.

"We've got another game on Friday so we can't dwell on it for too long.

"Had we had a better start to the season, a draw with Derry's not the worst result but unfortunately we're at this stage where we need to win every game."

Derry boss Kenny Shields thought his team could have come away with more than a point after coming into the game after half-time.

"If you look at the first half, Dundalk were the better team," he said.

"(But) when you make the ball yours for long periods, which we did, and resign them to long balls up to the front two or set-pieces, then you have to be disappointed that you didn't win the game"