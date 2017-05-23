Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal has signed a new contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Carvalhal, 51, whose previous contract was due to expire this summer, had been linked with Norwich and Porto as speculation over his future gathered pace.

The Owls confirmed the new deal on their official website on Tuesday night but did not disclose the length of his contract.

Carvalhal's backroom staff have also extended their stay at the club.

The Owls lost out on penalties to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield last week after finishing fourth in the table, falling short in the play-offs for the second successive year.

But Carvalhal has helped transform the club in his two seasons at Hillsborough, turning them into genuine promotion contenders.

The former Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas coach became the Owls' first overseas manager when appointed in June 2015 as a replacement for Stuart Gray.

Wednesday never revealed the length of Carvalhal's contract when he first arrived at the club, while it was reported that he had signed a new three-year deal before last season's play-off final defeat to Hull.

But Press Association Sport understands he never put pen to paper on that three-year agreement and instead signed a new one-year deal.