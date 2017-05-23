Bottom club Drogheda United climbed four places in the Premier Division table after playing out a dour stalemate with European hopefuls Bray Wanderers.

After 15 minutes of play one wayward Killian Brennan free kick for Drogheda was the sum total of the goalmouth action at United Park as both teams took a long time to settle.

The Seagulls, looking to bounce back from a surprise home defeat by Bohemians last Friday, were up against a home side featuring six changes from the team humbled by Cork.

Pete Mahon’s men were understandably cautious, but they had a better shape about them on this occasion and 31 minutes had elapsed when Bray finally got a shot away, Gary McCabe blazing over from just inside the box.

Ryan Brennan was unlucky not to break the deadlock against his home-town club on 37 when his measured shot dipped just over the bar, with Stephen McGuinness slightly off his line.

There was no breakthrough by either side and little sign of one in the early stages of the second half either as both defences remained largely on top.

On 59 minutes Ryan Brennan threatened again for Bray with a low shot that nestled in the side netting and entering the final quarter Gary McCabe fired a free kick straight into the arms of McGuinness.

Drogheda finally registered their first shot on target in the 72nd minute when a Sean Brennan effort was deflected behind for a corner, and shortly after centre-half Luke Gallagher fired narrowly wide.

Space was beginning to open up at this stage, and Bray sub Ger Pender hooked a Greene cross wide for Bray before Ryan McEvoy and Sean Brennan went close for the home side.

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness; Colm Deasy, Luke Gallagher, Kevin Farragher, Stephen Dunne; Adam Wixted, Ryan McEvoy, Sean Brennan (Jake Hyland 90+1), Killian Brennan, Thomas Byrne (Mark Doyle 75); Marc Griffin (Stephen Elliott 89). Subs not used: Conor Kane, Ryan Coulter.

Bray Wanderers: Peter Cherrie; Tim Clancy (Derek Foran 82), Keith Buckley, Conor Kenna, Kevin Lynch; Mark Salmon, John Sullivan (Karl Moore 58); Ryan Brennan (Ger Pender 73), Gary McCabe, Dylan Connolly; Aaron Greene. Subs not used: Jason Marks, Ryan Robinson, Lee Steacy.

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)