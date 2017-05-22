Finn Harps moved off the bottom of the Airtricity League table on goal difference as the Donegal side swatted St Patrick’s Athletic aside, winning 3-1 at Finn Park.

Danny Morrissey bagged a brace in the first half and Packie Mailey headed home a third as Ollie Horgan’s men picked up a first win in six league outings.

Just when the cold hand of relegation was beginning to be felt around Ballybofey, Harps gave their supporters new hope tonight with a win over an insipid St Pat’s side.

Although Christy Fagan managed to net a late consolation for Saints, it was to prove another trying night for Pat’s, who looked to have arrested their own slide in recent weeks.

They were beaten here even by the time John McLaughlin, the referee, shrilled the half-time whistle.

Morrissey headed home from a Michael Funston cross in the ninth minute to give Harps the lead.

Harps had been in a wretched run of form and had to start without Kilian Cantwell, Ciaran O’Connor, Barry Molloy and Paddy McCourt - but they were back in their groove in the opening 45 minutes.

After 28 minutes, Morrissey intercepted Gavin Peers’ tame back-pass to goalkeeper Conor O’Malley and steered home number two.

Pat’s had threatened with Ian Bermingham curling a free kick into the side-netting, with Morrissey’s second giving Harps a real grip on things,

Mailey, another man making his return from injury, headed home from Jonny Bonner’s 42nd minute free-kick and Harps were in dreamland with a 3-0 lead.

Pat’s brought on Josh O’Hanlon and JJ Lunney at half-time and did make a fist of things after the break, with Fagan seeing one shot deflected wide before the Pat’s hit-man steered a fine effort past Ciaran Gallagher in the 82nd minute for a consolation goal.

Gallagher had saved from O’Hanlon and Conan Byrne whizzed past the post but Harps were long since on their way to the points.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty, Packie Mailey, Ciaran Coll, Gareth Harkin, Michael Funston, Ethan Boyle, Jonny Bonner (Barry Molly 88), Caolan McAleer; Sean Houston; Danny Morrissey (Simon McGlynn 84).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Conor O’Malley; Michael Barker, Gavin Peers, Rory Feely, Ian Birmingham; Conan Byrne, Graham Kelly (JJ Lunney half-time), Darragh Markey, Lee Desmond (Alex O’Hanlon 75), Kurtis Byrne (Josh O’Hanlon half-time); Christy Fagan.

Referee: John McLaughlin (Athlone).