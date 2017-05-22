Cork City's unbeaten run stretched to 15 games after they beat a spirited Sligo Rovers 2-1 at the Showgrounds.

Kieran Sadlier had given the Bit O'Red a half-time lead courtesy of a 23rd minute penalty. Sean Maguire missed a spot-kick early in the second half but City's march was not to be halted as substitute Achille Campion finished from close range against his former club on 64.

Kevin O'Connor saw his corner drift past Micheál Schlingermann in the Rovers goal with nine minutes remaining to win it for the away side.

Cork now sit 16 points ahead of second placed Dundalk with a game extra played.

Incredibly, it took City as many minutes to spurn three glorious chances to take the lead. Jimmy Keohane could only shoot straight at Schlingermann from close range while Karl Sheppard, a late change to the Cork team fired straight at the Rovers goalkeeper with the Mayo man lying on the ground.

Credit to Schlingermann however just moments later as he got down to palm away Sheppard's effort from the angle. Although the former Shamrock Rovers striker really should have found the net given his close proximity to the goal.

The Rebels were made to pay mid-way through the half and when a high foot from Alan Bennett crashed into Liam Martin's midriff, referee Robert Hennessy showed no hesitation in pointing straight to the spot. Sadlier on hand to send Mark McNulty the wrong way for his eighth goal of the season.

A settled Sligo almost doubled their lead on 33. Trojan work from Raffaele Cretaro down the left saw him zip past two opponents before he found Jonah Ayunga with a well weighted ball to the edge of the Cork area. Ayunga's swerving effort tipped wide by the acrobatic McNulty.

Cretaro tested the City veteran again one minute later with a speculative drive from 20 yards,

Muted during the first half, the league's top scorer Sean Maguire then turned up a glorious chance to level the game on 53.

Kyle Callan-McFadden's awkward challenge on Sheppard downed the striker inside the Sligo area. Maguire, the country's top marksman badly skewed his spot-kick.

City only had to endure an eleven wait to tie the contest. One of four former Sligo players in the Cork matchday squad, substitute just Campion was just three minutes on the pitch when he tapped home Johnny Dunleavy's squared ball for his maiden goal for the club.

The Leesiders found themselves ahead nine minutes from the break. O'Connor's corner seemed to take the slightest of touches off a Rovers defender before sneaking inside the far post.

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Gary Boylan, Mick Leahy, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Regan Donelon; Liam Martin, Chris Kenny, Craig Roddan, Kieran Sadlier; Raffaele Cretaro (Martin Walsh 73); Jonah Ayunga (Mikey Place 64).

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Johnny Dunleavey, Ryan Delaney, Alan Benett, Kevin O'Connor; Jimmy Keohane, Conor McCormack (Achille Campion 61), Greg Bolger; Stephen Dooley (John Kavanagh 90+4); Karl Sheppard (Shane Griffin 86); Sean Maguire.