Former St Patrick's Athletic and Shamrock Rovers defender Enda Stevens has joined EFL Championship side Sheffield United, the club have confirmed.

Stevens joins the Blades on a three-year contract, moving from Portsmouth, a team he helped earn promotion to League One.

The Dubliner was included in the Team of the Season at the EFL annual awards but will now ply his trade in the Championship with newly promoted United where he will link up again with manager Chris Wilder who he played under at Northampton.

"I'm delighted the paperwork has been done early," Stevens told sufc.co.uk. "It gives me the chance to settle in and concentrate on my football as soon as we report back for pre-season training.

"I enjoyed working under the gaffer for a short spell at Northampton and how he plays the game is similar to the approach at Portsmouth so hopefully it will be a smooth transition."

Wilder welcomed the signing and believes that joining the Blades will help Stevens with his ambitions to play for the Republic of Ireland.

"We had Enda at Northampton on loan and it was clear he needed to play regular football." he said. He's done that over the last couple of years and picked up a few honours at Portsmouth.

"He is an attacking full-back and the way we play, the wide areas are important - Enda provides us with extra options. He is a good age and has designs to play international football."

Stevens has yet to earn an international cap but has represented his country at Under-21 level.