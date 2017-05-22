Sligo Rovers v Cork City, the Showgrounds, 7.45pm

Sligo Rovers are the latest side to try and land a blow on Joihn Caulfield's Cork City, who remain undefeated.

The Bit O' Red secured a 1-1 draw against St Patrick's Athletic in an exciting game at Richmond Park last Friday but are facing a side in scintillating form.

The Leesiders were held to a draw at Galway United but responded to those dropped points - their only blip of the season - with a 5-0 thumping of Drogheda United.

Team news

Sligo Rovers: John Russell is suspended while Daniel Kearns is out through injury. Raffaele Cretaro and Craig Roddan were unused subs in Inchicore as they were carrying knocks but they've both been passed fit for tonight.

Cork City: Garry Buckley is likely to miss out, with doubts over Gearoid Morrissey and Steven Beattie. The latter pair face late fitness tests.

Gaffer talk

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo Rovers)

"Their run has to come to an end some time. We need to show the same type of performance as we did in the second half against St Pat's and take our chances. It's a game we're looking forward to."

John Caulfield (Cork City)

"Sligo has always been an awkward game for us and they have very good home form. They have some very good players with the likes of Sadlier and Russell in midfield. It will be a difficult game."

Finn Harps v St Patrick's Athletic, Finn Park, 8pm

The Saints, unbeaten in their last 4 league games, will be looking to leave Donegal with all 3 points tomorrow as they look to climb up the league table.

Team news

Finn Harps: Paddy McCourt came off in the first half of the clash with Galway with a hamstring injury, while Barry Molloy was withdrawn due to a groin problem. Both are out. Caolan McAleer took a heavy knock on his foot and is a big doubt.

St Pat's: The Saints have no major injury concerns for the trip north-west.

Gaffer talk

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps)

"The season might not have great so far for Pat’s but they still have some really top players going forward in Conan Byrne, Kurtis Byrne and Christy Fagan while Gavin Peers and Ian Bermingham are very experienced defenders."

Liam Buckley (St Pat's)

"We just need to make sure we apply ourselves as best we can, like have over the last few weeks. We can't fault the effort; the quality we want to try and improve a little bit. We've doen well in recent games, we just need to continue that momentum."

Shamrock Rovers v Galway United, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm

Galway United travel to Tallaght Stadium buoyed by their injury-time winner against Finn Harps at Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday night.

After stitching together a run of three wins in a row together, Shamrock Rovers suffered defeat at Maginn Park on Friday, going down to a 3-1 loss against Derry City.

Galway have only been beaten once in 13 competitive games and Shane Keegan is out to extend that run until the mid-season break.

Team news

Shamrock Rovers: Trevor Clarke picked up a knock in training but should be okay. Roberto Lopes (ankle) will be assessed pre-match. Paul Corry is still out.

Galway United: Stephen Folan (calf), David Cawley (ankle), Vinny Faherty (knee) and Marc Ludden (ankle) are all doubts. Ronan Murray is suspended.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers)

"It'll be a tough game, we knew that when we went down there and played them. I think it shows how good our win was down there at that time. People didn't give us much credit for it then, they thought we should go down there and win but they've shown since that they're a difficult side to play against."

Shane Keegan (Galway United)

"We're out of the bottom three on goal difference, but at the same time, it keeps our momentum going. We're on a great run. We've got three games to go until the mid-season break - the challenge is can we get to the break unbeaten."