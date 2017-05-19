Shane Keegan’s Galway United earned all three points at Eamonn Deacy Park as two second-half goals from Ronan Murray and Vinny Faherty saw them reel in Finn Harps to win their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division encounter on a 2-1 scoreline.

Barry Molloy netted the opening goal of the game in the 27th minute when he directed a well-struck shot from 20 yards that flew off the post, past Conor Winn and into the back of the net.

However, with less than 15 minutes remaining, United drew level through Murray from 12 yards before Faherty pounced with a header to seal maximum points in injury-time.

Harps should have scored earlier than they ultimately did when Kilian Cantwell got his head on a Patrick McCourt cross inside the crowded penalty area on 20 minutes that cannoned off the crossbar before eventually being cleared to safety.

Horgan had his tactics spot on as he set his team up to be physically imposing. In the first half alone, the Donegal outfit racked up as many as seven fouls, but only picked up a solitary yellow card for Damien McNulty.

However, the best the Corribsiders could manage in the first 45 minutes was a half-chance for Murray on the half-hour mark when he met a Ludden cross with a deft header only to see the ball drift well wide of the far post.

Following the restart, Harps had two great chances in quick succession when Ciaran O’ Connor found himself through on goal one-on-one with Winn, only to see the Tribesmen shot-stopper produce a remarkable save before then dealing with the rebound effort by Danny Morrissey.

Galway had a chance to equal the scores when Murray came agonisingly close in the 56th minute after he swung his right foot at a wonderful Colm Horgan delivery from wide on the right flank, only for the flight of the ball to drift a whisker past the post.

United earned their breakthrough after an improved second-half display when the referee pointed to the spot after David Cawley was upended inside the area in the 73rd minute. From the spot, Murray made no mistake with a passionate finish.

Deep in injury time, Faherty popped up with a crucial header from a Ludden cross that beat Ciaran Gallagher to send the home fans wild and secure United’s second league win of the campaign.

Galway United: Conor Winn, Colm Horgan, Marc Ludden, Lee Grace, Gavan Holohan, David Cawley, Padraic Cunningham (Vinny Faherty 60), Kevin Devaney, Gary Shanahan (Conor Melody 60), Ronan Murray, Stephen Folan (Paul Sinnott 90)

Finn Harps: Ciara Gallagher, Damien McNulty, Ciaran Coll, Kilian Cantwell, Gareth Harkin, Ciaran O’ Connor, Caolan McAleer (Michael Funston 86), Sean Houston, Barry Molloy (Jonny Bonner 64), Patrick McCourt (Danny Morrissey 35), Ethan Boyle

Referee: Ray Matthews