Two goals from Aaron McEneff helped Derry City to see off a battling Shamrock Rovers side at a rain-soaked Maginn Park.

The victory helps the hosts to move four points clear of Stephen Bradley's side in fourth.

City made one change from the team which conceded a last minute equaliser at Limerick last week, with Lukas Schubert coming in for Joshua Daniels.

Rovers they stuck with the side which defeated Bohemians last weekend.

City took the lead on six minutes in super fashion as McEneff's stunning long-range strike fizzed past Tomer Chencinski into the top-right corner.

Rovers levelled things in equally impressive style as Graham Burke, on his weaker right foot, volleyed home from the left edge of the box.

City regained the lead right on the stroke of half-time as Lukas Schubert feed the ball into Barry McNamee and the midfielder slid the ball home from 12 yards.

Chencinski was a full stretch on 55 minutes diving high to keep out Ronan Curtis' piledriver.

Right at the death City added a third from the penalty spot when David Webster upended Curtis inside the box, McEneff making no mistake with the resulting spot-kick.

Derry City: G Doherty, McDermott, Barry, Jarvis (B Doherty 86); Schubert (Daniels 81), Low, McEneff, Monaghan, Curtis (Timlin 90); McNamee; Boyle.

Shamrock Rovers: Chencinski, Byrne, Webster, Lopes (Heaney 68), Finn, Miele, Shaw, McAllister, Madden, Clarke (Meenan 61), Burke (O'Connor 81).Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).