Ajax boss Peter Bosz has suggested the pressure will be off his side and on Manchester United when they meet in the Europa League final next week.

The game in Stockholm on Wednesday sees a youthful Ajax outfit take part in the club's first European final since 1996.

While they have secured a route into the Champions League for 2017-18 by finishing second in the Eredivisie, their opponents United, sixth in the Premier League, will only be in Europe's premier club competition next term if they win the Friends Arena showdown.

Bosz, quoted by www.vi.nl on Thursday, said: "We try to do the normal things in preparation, but at the same time everyone realises that it is not a normal game.

"I do not know how the players will react on Wednesday. I do not feel any pressure, I only see opportunity. Everyone dreams of playing in such a game.

"They (United) have a bigger budget, so they may feel more pressure. We try in any case to play our own game."

Ajax will go into the final 10 days on from their previous fixture, the 3-1 win at Willem II that wrapped up their league campaign.

United, who drew 0-0 at Southampton on Wednesday, do not finish their domestic season until Sunday, when they host Crystal Palace.

Bosz added: "We have fantastic players, otherwise we would not be in the final battle.

"We are fit and fresh. Nobody was injured. Today we trained with 24 players. Also there was (defender) Daley Sinkgraven again, after his injury."