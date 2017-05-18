Neil McDonald, formerly Sam Allardyce's No 2 at Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United, has taken the reins at Limerick FC.

Martin Russell parted company with the Airtricity League Premier Division club by mutual consent two weeks ago, just six games into the new campaign.

After they suffered the drop in 2014, Russell led the Super Blues back to the top flight at the first attempt.

His exit came after a patchy start to the season, with a club statement saying: "The board and Martin had a meeting this morning. Following a discussion we mutually agreed to go our separate ways.

"The board and Martin subsequently met the players to inform them of Martin’s departure."

Last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Derry City at Markets Field left them sixth in the league.

Former Newcastle United and Everton defender McDonald has managed Carlisle United, Swedish outfit Ostersunds FK and Blackpool.

He linked up with Mike Phelan as his assistant last October but left just three months later after Phelan's sacking.

McDonald now completes an unlikely circle with Allardyce, who was player-manager at Limerick in the early 90s.



