Kylian Mbappe fired Monaco on their way to wrapping up the Ligue 1 title as they secured a 2-0 win over St Etienne on Wednesday night.

Europe's most exciting teenager grabbed his 15th league goal of a sensational season to help the principality club clinch the championship with a game to spare.

Valere Germain put the seal on the win with the last kick of the game to really get the party started.

The hosts kicked off knowing a point would be enough to win a first crown since 2000 and end Paris St Germain's four-year domination, and Mbappe was a fitting hero as PSG were condemned to finish in second spot.

Yet St Etienne did not arrive in the principality simply to be party guests, and Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic had to keep out a dangerous early header from Alexander Soderlund.

Moments later Mbappe threatened for the first time, popping up on the right-hand side of Monaco's penalty area only to be denied by a fine save at his near post by goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier.

However, Monaco's nerves were settled after 19 minutes when the visitors lost the ball in midfield, and in a flash found themselves behind.

There was no catching France's young player of the year Mbappe as he raced onto Radamel Falcao's through-ball.

The 18-year-old put goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier on his backside with a drop of the shoulder before rolling the ball into an empty net from an acute angle.

Falcao saw a goalbound volley blocked after being teed up by another breakneck run from Mbappe, before Bernado Silva floated a cross which just eluded the Colombia forward.

St Etienne did threaten again before half-time through Florentin Pogba, who had a free header from Jordan Veretout's cross but planted it straight at Subasic.

And Monaco hearts were briefly in their mouths after the break when Veretout broke through and nudged the ball past Subasic, but Kamil Glik got back to thwart the danger.

The hosts were far from their fluent best but should have grabbed a second with 16 minutes left.

Mbappe got clear down the right again, but his low cross was wastefully steered wide by Germain from just six yards out.

But Germain got his goal in stoppage time when he rounded off a swift counter attack to signal the start of the celebrations as Monaco secured the long-awaited eighth title in their history.