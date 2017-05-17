Mauricio Pochettino has guaranteed he will still be Tottenham manager at the start of next season and insists there is no buy-out clause in his contract.

Spurs have already secured a second-placed finish in the Premier League and sealed Champions League football for another year.

Pochettino has faced questions about his own future in recent weeks, amid interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan, with some reports in Italy suggesting his contract includes a buy-out clause.

The Argentinian, however, dismissed speculation he could leave Tottenham this summer.

"No, no buy-out clause in my contract. I will stay here next season," Pochettino said.

"There are many rumours but I am committed to the club and have no reason to leave the club. I will stay here, don't worry. On July 3, for pre-season, I will be here, don't worry."

Tottenham's hopes of catching Chelsea are over but the team have 80 points with two games left, already 10 more than their finishing total last season and only one short of the 81 that won Leicester the league.

Spurs paid a heavy price for a dip in form last autumn when they failed to juggle the Champions League and Premier League, managing just one domestic win in six matches.

Pochettino believes Chelsea's lack of European football was a crucial factor in their success.

"In October, November we drop a lot of points in the Premier League and then it was difficult to catch Chelsea," Pochettino said.

"We need to be more competitive for the whole season. To compete with clubs like we are talking about it is too difficult to drop in some periods to catch your opponent.

"Chelsea was in a different picture. They didn't play Europa League and Champions League, no European competition, and they were capable to be consistent in the Premier League. That is why they won in the end."