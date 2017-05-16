April showered us with some terrific efforts in the Airtiricity League Premier Division.

Karl Sheppard has played his part in Cork City's incredible start to the campaign, and he produced a moment of magic at Bohs, volleying home a spectacular 25-yarder.

Dundalk haven't managed to keep pace with the Leesiders in the early part of this campaign, suffering from some patchy form, but Stephen O'Donnell's effort against Bray Wandrers had class stamped all over it, a brilliant team move finished off by a delicate finish.

Cork's Garry Buckley lifted home a beautifully judged lob against St Pat's, Dylan Connolly buried a fine strike for Bray at Shamrock Rovers, David Cawley's Galway thunderbolt was a moment to savour in Limerick, who had their own screamer to celebrate when Shane Duggan unleashed a ferocious drive against Derrry.

The Candystripes' Ronan Curtis finished off a jinking run with a gorgeous curled finish and Conan Byrne added another cracker to his collection, channelling his inner Eric Cantona with a superb chip at Maginn Park.

Savour them all right here.