John Terry says he could retire when his Chelsea career comes to an end this summer, but Antonio Conte has urged the defender to play on elsewhere.

Terry made his 716th Chelsea appearance and likely penultimate one at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, scoring his 67th goal as the Premier League champions beat Watford 4-3.

The 36-year-old defender will leave Chelsea this summer after 22 years and is also expected to play on Sunday against Sunderland when he will lift a fifth championship title and 15th major honour.

A 16th will be sought in the May 27 FA Cup final with Arsenal, when Conte will bid to end his first season as head coach with the double.

Former England captain Terry is contemplating quitting altogether when he leaves the club where he has spent his entire career.

"I've still not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring from football," Terry told Sky Sports 1.

"It depends, if the right offer comes along I will sit down and consider it with my family - whether that's here, abroad, or wherever that may be.

"Genuinely I haven't made any decisions of yet and I'm evaluating all my options at the moment."

The future of Terry has perplexed many of Conte's predecessors, but the Italian has managed the imminent departure respectfully and courteously.

Conte thinks Terry should stick by his decision to continue playing regularly elsewhere, which was his motivation for leaving.

Asked if Terry should retire, Conte said: "No. Absolutely (not).

"Otherwise he stays here. John wants to continue to play. I wish for him and his family the best. Chelsea will be always his home."

The Premier League trophy will be presented following Chelsea's final match of the season on Sunday.

Conte added: "This is the right final for John."

Terry was named to start in the league for the first time since September 11 against Swansea and began a first game since the February 18 FA Cup win at Wolves.

There was an element of good fortune about his goal as Willian's corner was headed by Kurt Zouma on to Terry's back.

The ball dropped kindly for Terry in the area, he struck it with his shin and it went in off the post.

Two minutes later Terry gifted Watford a goal scored by Etienne Capoue, while he was also culpable in Stefano Okaka's strike which made it 3-3 before Cesc Fabregas' 88th-minute winner.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi, who scored the title-clinching goal at West Brom, were also on target for Chelsea, while Daryl Janmaat netted a superb strike for the visitors.

"It's funny to watch a game and to see both teams score four and three goals," Conte said.

"When you've won the league you can allow this situation."

Conte wore a crown for a lap of honour which followed fireworks and streamers.

He added: "This season every single player must be a king for the supporters."

Win against Sunderland and Chelsea will become the first club to record 30 victories in a 38-game season. Conte could revert to his first-choice line-up after making nine changes against Watford.

Conte added: "You can write some records. It's important for the history."

Sebastian Prodl was sent off for a second bookable offence in the second minute of stoppage time as Watford finished the contest with 10 men.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri, who played down the bad tempered conclusion, said: "I'm proud of my squad. There were some positives."