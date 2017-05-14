Robbie Keane, Stephen Carr and Tony Galvin were among the Tottenham Hotspur legends who graced the White Hart Lane pitch one final time after Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat of Manchester United.

Fans staged a pitch invasion after watching their team give the old ground the perfect send-off against the Red Devils.

Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane's goals ensured a happy farewell to the club's 118-year-old home, before they move to Wembley next season while their new stadium is completed.

Wayne Rooney will go down as the ground's last ever scorer after his late consolation for United, but nothing could dampen the spirits of Tottenham's supporters, who swarmed the pitch at the full-time whistle.

The likes of Kane and Dele Alli were swamped by adoring fans, who then stayed on the field for around 20 minutes, singing, cheering and imitating their favourite players' celebrations.

Earlier, supporters had arrived to white commemorative T-shirts and flags hanging from their seats while the team wore special edition matchday shirts, emblazoned with a one-off White Hart Lane crest.

Outside the ground, the High Road's lampposts were decorated with 'Finale' banners and fans gathered outside the front gates to watch a host of the club's former players and managers arrive.

A total of 52 attended including the likes of Robbie Keane, Ricky Villa, Ossie Ardiles and Harry Redknapp, with a grand closing ceremony narrated by Kenneth Branagh taking place shortly after the full-time whistle.

"This is the day. This is the match," chairman Daniel Levy wrote in a message to the supporters.

"This is our last time at the Lane and the day on which we shall bid our grand old home a fond farewell. I have been coming to the Lane for over 50 years and many of you for much longer. It holds memories for us all.

"So we should take a moment to look around and recognise the momentous and poignant occasion of which we are now part. The Lane been home to some of the most amazing moments in the history of not just our club but in the history of football."

Levy added: "Farewell White Hart Lane - you were the home we all loved coming to. Thanks for the memories. Now is the time to look forward."

United were the opposition for the 2,533rd match at White Hart Lane, long after Tottenham first hosted Notts County here in 1899 and won the game 4-1.

Spurs only confirmed their switch to Wembley at the end of last month and the club have been keen to emphasise they are only taking on a new stadium, rather than moving to a different location.

"We have outgrown our current home and we are building a wonderful new home right here. We are not moving," Levy said.

"The new pitch will overlap the old one. Our new home will slowly embrace and engulf the old one. We are determined that it will be a worthy successor to White Hart Lane and a fitting stage for our current and future great teams."

Tottenham, sitting second in the Premier League and 12 points ahead of United, were bidding to go unbeaten at home for the first time in a league season since 1964-65.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino added: "Though today is tinged with sadness, we are all excited about the new stadium and the journey ahead of us. The club is building upwards.

"Every time I've walked through the doors of this stadium, I have felt excitement, so let's give the Lane the farewell it deserves."

Once the game kicked off, Tottenham's fans were in full voice. Paul Gascoigne, Aaron Lennon and Martin Jol were just some of those whose names rang around the ground as Wanyama headed the hosts into an early lead.

Some of the biggest cheers, however, were saved for half-time when Chas & Dave - real names Chas Hodges and Dave Peacock - were presented to the crowd.

The pop duo wrote themselves into Spurs' folklore by releasing four FA Cup final singles, including 'Ossie's Dream' in 1981, when the club beat Manchester City at Wembley.

Fittingly, it was Tottenham's local favourite Kane who scored his side's second goal before Rooney stabbed home from close range with 19 minutes remaining.