Trevor Clarke has reflected on his memorable Dublin derby goal for Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park, and urged his team-mates to "keep the ball rolling" as they look to rise up the table.

Friday night's impressive 2-0 win against fierce rivals Bohs lifted Stephen Bradley's men up to fifth.

Having turned over reigning champions Dundalk in Tallaght last week, the Hoops produced a fine performance in the derby cauldron.

Clarke hopes those two wins will prove a turning point for their season, and described the moment he sent the travelling support wild.

"It was a great feeling, especially to come and do it in their back yard - an unbelievable feeling," the former Middlesbrough academy midfielder told RTE Sport.

"That's my first goal in about two years. I was shocked to start on the right wing and then to shift in and whip it into the top corner, and celebrate with my own fans, it was unbelievable.

"The second I shifted in, I said, 'I'm just going to have a shot here'. I whipped it around and it went in.

"We carried the momentum in form last week when we beat Dundalk. They're always scrappy games, but we just outclassed them. In the second half we stuck together as a team and ground it out. We worked as a unit together."

Boss Bradley echoed Clarke's sentiments as he called for more Rovers consistency, while also praising both goals.

"We spoke about it after we beat Dundalk, a top team," he said. " The next thing was, 'can we put a run together?'

"This sets us up lovely for next week.

"Brandon (Miele's) finish was really good, a great run... a great finish off his right side.

"Trevor's one, once he shifts the ball like that, a half a yard, you can't stop him, he's too sharp. I don't think the defender did much wrong, Trevor just shifted it so quick and it was in the back of the net before anyone knew it."