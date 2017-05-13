Antonio Conte has hinted he wants to stay at Chelsea despite being repeatedly linked to a return to his native Italy with Inter Milan.

Conte guided the Stamford Bridge side to the Premier League title with a 1-0 win over West Brom on Friday night and the Italian believes can get even better next season.

The double could follow later this month if Chelsea can beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27.

And Conte can expect to be rewarded for a successful season with a new contract offer 12 months into the three-year deal he signed on joining last summer.

The former Juventus and Italy boss has so far been unwilling to make commitments over his future with Inter making overtures and his family still based in Turin.

But the 47-year-old suggested after the title success at The Hawthorns that he wanted to build on the rejuvenation he has led this season with Champions League football in 2017/18.

"We started to do our work. We have to improve in the next season, to find the right solution to improve," he said.

"We are working (for) only nine months together. I think if you can continue with these players you can improve a lot.

"Now they know my idea, I know them, the characteristics of my players. And we can improve."

Conte wants to keep his best players and strengthen his squad ahead of next season's Champions League return, but there is speculation over the future of striker Diego Costa, in particular.

The Italian said: "The club want to fight to win every competition. We have the same ambition. For this reason we try to keep the best players."

Conte and his players celebrate at the Hawthorns

Conte kept his composure during a post-match huddle with journalists on Friday night as Costa lurked menacingly, threatening to put a dampener on celebrations by jokingly brandishing a fire extinguisher.

The Italian had already been drenched by champagne, iced water and beer in the dressing room, forcing a change of clothes, before his post-match media conference was brought to an abrupt halt by Costa and David Luiz.

The pair then impatiently waited, with club captain John Terry standing guard to make sure nothing untoward happened, as Conte fulfilled the further media commitment.

Luiz monitored the time taken for questions and Costa held the fire extinguisher aloft in the direction of journalists.

The pair were attempting to speed up proceedings to resume celebrations with the head coach who had steered Chelsea to a second title in three years after last season's tenth-placed finish.

Conte has won the last four domestic championships in which he has managed, having claimed three in-a-row with Juventus prior to being Italy boss.