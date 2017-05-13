Antonio Conte set his sights on further glories after enjoying Chelsea's exuberant Premier League title celebrations.

Revived by Conte after finishing 10th last term in defence of the title won in 2014-15, the Blues clinched the trophy with a 1-0 win at West Brom on Friday night.

And they will seek to complete a double in Conte's first season by winning the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27.

"This is a dream that is coming true," said Conte, who has won four successive domestic championships after three with Juventus.

"I think that now it's very important to enjoy this moment and to celebrate this win. To win in England is not easy.

"Don't forget last season was a bad season for the club, for the players, for the fans.

"Only one year later to celebrate this win in a league where there are for me big, big teams with great players, great managers, it's great.

"It's important to celebrate now. We have also another target to try to reach. We worked very hard to reach the final in the FA Cup.

"Then it's important to prepare in the right way next season."

Conte was drenched by iced water from a cool box poured by Asmir Begovic and in champagne poured by a semi-naked Diego Costa on his return to the dressing room.

Players streamed footage of the celebrations as live on their social media accounts, with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku responding to Thibaut Courtois' posts and praising Michy Batshuayi, the unlikely hero. Lukaku has been linked with a return to Chelsea this summer.

And Costa and David Luiz brought Conte's post-match media conference to an abrupt end to continue the celebrations, before impatiently waiting for their boss to conclude a further media commitment.

Conte, who attended his post-match media conference in a tracksuit, said: "I have to change my suit because my suit is a disaster now."

Batshuayi was not even among the substitutes on Monday and is still to make a Premier League start.

The Belgium striker, a £33m signing from Marseille last summer, made his 18th Premier League appearance off the bench and finally showed his poacher's instinct, seven minutes later, with his second league goal to delight Chelsea and Conte.

The Italian was injured in the celebrations and he said: "In those moments anything can happen. I don't remember (what happened).

"I don't remember if it was a header or a punch. It's not important. I'm ready to repeat this."

Conte joined on a three-year contract last July and had been set a pre-season target of securing a top-four place and Champions League qualification.

He has surpassed the expectations of even owner Roman Abramovich, who offered his congratulations via technical director Michael Emenalo.

An improved contract offer is likely, especially as Inter Milan covet the former Juventus and Italy boss.

Conte pointed to September's 3-0 loss at Arsenal, which prompted a change in formation to 3-4-3, as a pivotal moment.

"I found the strength to take the responsibility to change system, to find a new suit for these players," he said.

"I think it was the key moment for us. Every single player found in this system the best for them."