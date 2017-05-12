Roddy Collins is back in the League of Ireland with Athlone Town and the former Bohemians boss will take charge of his first game after tonight's clash with Shelbourne at Tolka Park tonight.

Collins last managed Athlone in 2013, securing the First Division title and promotion to the top tier of Irish football.

He has once again taken on the task of lifting the midlands club that has been thrown into crisis this month.

Look back when Soccer Republic documented the first night of his time in charge of Monaghan United in 2011 with this special feature.