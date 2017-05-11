Roddy Collins is to take charge at Athlone Town for the second time in his managerial career.

Collins will succeed Ricardo Monsanto, who left the club last month after just six weeks in charge, with his contract running until the end of the current season.

The midlands club are sixth in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table and are at the centre of an investigation relating to allegations of match-fixing.

The well-travelled Collins last managed Athlone in 2013, securing the First Division title and promotion to the top tier of Irish football.

Collins also played for the club in the 1983-84 season.

Roddy will not take charge of Athlone Town's game away to Shelbourne this Friday night.

The interim management team led by Ricardo Cravo will remain in place for Friday night’s game away to Shelbourne on Friday night, with Collins set to take his place in the dugout for the game against Cabinteely a week later.

"Roddy's appointment comes following what has been a tumultuous time for the club," an Athlone Town statement said.

"The board anxiously awaits the outcome of the FAI's investigation into allegations Athlone Town AFC may have been involved in match fixing.

"At this stage in the process the club can only repeat its call that parallel investigations into the claims be commenced by the Gardaí, Interpol/Europol and UEFA itself and that Athlone Town AFC is, and has always been, totally opposed to match-fixing.

"The board notes what has been published about the club, individual Athlone Town AFC players, coaches and officials in the media and on other forums.

"The club will deal with many of these issues and the questions raised as soon as the investigatory process has been completed and when we are in full possession of all the relevant facts and information concerning these allegations.

"The board is very much aware of the long-term reputational damage the club has sustained since the allegations were put in the public domain.

"The board would like to remind everybody that as things currently stand no finding of wrongdoing has been made against anyone involved or associated with the club."