Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been backed to play for "many years" by the surgeon who operated on his injured knee.

The 35-year-old Manchester United striker tore an anterior cruciate ligament in last month's Europa League victory over Anderlecht, leading to speculation that his professional career may be over.

But Dr Freddie Fu Ho-keung believes Ibrahimovic is in fantastic condition and should recover.

"I can tell you he's in superb shape in all things," the surgeon told the South China Morning Post.

"Healthy morphology, the quality of the bone and muscle, everything is as good as you can possibly see.

"He's one of the top athletes I've ever touched, he is in superb shape.

"He can still play for many years, he's so healthy, so strong."

Ibrahimovic has been in fine form during his debut season at Old Trafford, hitting 28 goals in 46 appearances since arriving from Paris St Germain.

Dr Fu Ho-keung, who is based in the United States, also suggested that Ibrahimovic's physical condition was so impressive that he would like to carry out research on the Swede when he finally does hang up his boots.

"Sure, in the future absolutely, when he's retired," he added.