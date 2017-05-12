Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm

Shamrock Rovers travel to Dalymount for the Dublin derby in high spirits after last week's sweet defeat of Dundalk in Tallaght.

The Gypsies slumped to a 2-0 loss against Derry City and will be looking for a win to lift themselves up the table. Keith Long's men are ninth, but a victory against their bitter rivals would see them go level on points with the Hoops, who currently sit in sixth.

Team news

Bohs: Derek Pender (quad) and Dylan Hayes (hip) have both been struggling with injury concerns in recent weeks, while Ismahil Akinade (surgery to remove spleen) and Eoin Wearen (cruciate) remain out.

Shamrock Rovers: Darren Meenan is suspended after his sending-off against Dundalk. Mikey O'Connor is available again after returning to training this week. Ryan Connolly (foot) is making good progress but is not available for the trip to Dalymount, with Paul Corry (knee) also out after taking a knock in training.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers)

""I've said it from day one, the fans have shown great support to us, the players and the staff. You see it on the pitch, you feel that support coming onto the pitch and it can really help you throughout the game. I know they were frustrated with one or two of the games that we lost and that's totally understandable, but they've stayed with us. We always bring a really big away support to Dalymount. We've got to go and repay that support with a performance."

Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Oriel Park, 7.45pm

It's been a tough few weeks for Dundalk. Nobody's been able to land a glove on the for the last three years but Stephen Kenny's all-conquering side have been wobbling.

Shamrock Rovers turned them over last week and the Lilywhites are a massive 15 points off the pace set by table-toppers Cork City.

Sligo Rovers come to town looking to build on a fine 3-0 win over Limerick last week at the Showgrounds - Gerard Lyttle's first win since taking the reins. They're playing with renewed confidence and will be aiming to deepen the reigning champions' woes.

Team news

Dundalk: Stephen Kenny welcomes back Sean Gannon and Robbie Benson from their two-month layoffs with knee and hamstring injuries respectively. Steven Kinsella is out with a hamstring strain, as is Brian Gartland who has a nerve issue.

Sligo Rovers: Daniel Kearns is out with a thigh problem. He'll see a specialist early next week. Martin Walsh has been added to the squad from the Under-19s.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk)

"Our home performances have been very good this year. We have performed at a high level at Oriel Park and we have been very good here. We have to get back to that level of performance against Sligo Rovers. Our performance was disappointing overall against Shamrock Rovers and we have to have that energy and the desire to go out and put in another good display here."

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo Rovers)

"We take a lot of confidence from the game against Limerick. It was an important win for us and overdue, but it was just one win as well. We’ve said to the players that our season has started now. We haven’t been picking up enough points and we have to do so on a consistent basis from now on.Our season started after that Limerick game as I said and this is a big test for us. Dundalk have outstanding players and an outstanding manager."

Galway United v Cork City, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Cork City travel to the west as they look to maintain their astonishing winning run.

The Leesiders go into the game on the back of 12 league wins in a row. Their last away fixture saw them notch a 3-0 win against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

The hosts are in decent form themselves, coming into this one on the back of a five-match unbeaten run in the league, and have beaten Dundalk (2-1) and drawn with Derry City (0-0) in their last two home games.

Team news

Galway United: Vinny Faherty is still sidelined with a foot injury.

Cork City: There are doubts over the availability of Steven Beattie, Alan Bennett and Karl Sheppard, who will all be assessed ahead of the game.

Gaffer talk

Shane Keegan (Galway United)

"We're proving to be one of the most difficult teams to beat in the league over the last couple of months. Obviously Cork City have beaten everyone that's been put in front of them since the start of the season, but we're hopeful that we can pose them some questions that might cause them some difficulties. It's a serious task, but it's one that we're really looking forward to."

John Caulfield (Cork City)

"Galway had a slow start to the year and lost a couple of games, but they are on an unbeaten run of several games at the moment. Obviously, they have beaten Dundalk and drawn with Derry in their last two at home, so they are on a decent run and they have some seriously good players. They have goals in their team and they always create a lot of chances, so we are well aware of what is in front of us."

St Pat's v Drogheda United, Richmond Park, 7.45pm

Drogheda go in search of their first victory in three games when they travel to the bottom-of-the-table Saints.

The Drogs have been frustrated with two successive draws at United Park against Sligo Rovers and then Galway United last week.

St Pat's battled to a deserved draw at Bray last time out but Galway's stalemate with Derry saw them leapfrog Liam Buckley's men and the home team go into tonight's clash propping up the rest. They need a win.

Team news

St Pat's: The Saints are without Darren Dennehy with an ankle injury, but otherwise have a full squad to select from.

Drogheda United: Drogheda have injury doubts over Adam Wixted (back) and Richie Purdy (hamstring) with Colm Deasy set to return to training next week.

Gaffer talk

Liam Buckley (St Pat's)

"Drogheda are a little ahead of us in the league table so a win would put us right in there with them in the middle of the pack so the aim is to try and get the three points. The game earlier in the season was very even and played in poor weather conditions in March so the recent good weather should hopefully mean that a good game is played out."

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United)

"The lads know that we missed out on two points last week. Watching the goal back, there were five players who made a mistake in that one phase of play. It was like a chain reaction but we need to draw a line under it now. I’m not quite sure why St Pat’s are where they are in the table but it’s not my concern. My focus is on Drogheda United and getting us away from that danger zone."

Finn harps v Bray Wanderers, Finn Park, 8pm

After three straight defeats Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan is desperate to get a result but the news is not much better on the casualty list with Eddie Dsane, Danny Morrissey, Jonny Bonner, Packie Mailey and BJ Banda absent again.

Paddy McCourt is rated very doubtful again with a hip problem but keeper Harry Doherty could return to the squad after that serious head injury sustained against Sligo Rovers at the beginning of May. Barry Molloy will return after suspension but Pascal Millien is still not available having not yet received a work permit.

"Horgan will watch the match from the stand after receiving a one match suspension following his dismissal during the Bohemians game at Dalymount Park at the beginning of the month

Team news

Finn Harps: Eddie Dsane, Danny Morrissey, Jonny Bonner, Packie Mailey and BJ Banda are all out. Paddy McCourt is rated very doubtful again with a hip problem but keeper Harry Doherty could return to the squad after a serious head injury sustained against Sligo Rovers at the beginning of May. Barry Molloy will return after his suspension but Pascal Millien is still not available having not yet received a work permit.

Bray Wanderers: To come

Gaffer talk

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps)

"Bray is a proper side. If Cork City weren’t so strong then they would certainly have a very big chance of winning the league this season. They improved in the second half of last season and have just got better again this year. We have our work cut out to get something from every game we play but it will be particularly difficult against Bray."