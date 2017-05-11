Tottenham fans are not unfamiliar with episodes of disappointment and for Peter Woodman, a season ticket holder at White Hart Lane for 49 years, the lessons started early.

"My first game at White Hart Lane was in December '57, I was seven and Spurs were playing Leicester City at home," Woodman said.

"We lost 4-1, Johnny Brooks scored the only goal for us and even that I missed as I had to go to the loo."

Things have picked up since then, with Tottenham hosting Manchester United on Sunday and needing just a point to secure second place in what will be the club's final game at White Hart Lane.

Arsenal goalkeeper Frank Moss makes a save from Tottenham striker George Hunt as defender Leslie Compton rushes in during a league match in 1935

With richly rewarded and globally recognised players on show, the plasma screens and thumping music, every intricate detail recorded and watched on social media - it will be a far cry from the ground's opening fixture on September 4, 1899, when Tottenham beat Notts County 4-1 in a friendly.

Around 5,000 spectators turned out to watch that day and it is the passion of the fans that has perhaps changed the least in the 118 years since.

In fact, Woodman recalls one of his earliest matches, against United, in April 1958, shortly after the Munich air disaster. It was the reaction of the crowd that stays with him most.

Jimmy Greaves in 1968

"When United's players came on, everyone applauded them on to the pitch," Woodman said.

"It was unusual then. A crowd of 59,000 had turned up, a young Bobby Charlton hit the post with an amazing long shot.

"I still remember the reception United got when they came out. It was incredible."

The Tottenham team with the league championship and FA Cup trophies in 1961

The early sixties, and Bill Nicholson's double-winning, push-and-run side of 1961, is still regarded as the high-point in Tottenham's history, along with their two UEFA Cup triumphs in 1972 and 1984.

But it has been the players, as much as the teams, that have enchanted White Hart Lane, with Dave Mackay, Jimmy Greaves, Glenn Hoddle, Ossie Ardiles, David Ginola, Jurgen Klinsmann and Gareth Bale just some of those to have made the deepest impressions.

"We've been incredibly lucky", said Martin Cloake, co-chair of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust.

Paul Gascoigne in 1990

"You can reel off an impressive list of players - (Dimitar) Berbatov was one of the most gifted I ever saw, Paul Gascoigne was such a special player and Hoddle was as good as everyone says.

"I was as amazed as everyone else when Spurs signed Ardiles and Ricky Villa, and I'll never forget the ticker-tape welcome they were given at White Hart Lane.

"You'd often find yourself watching one player rather than the match. It's a special place but it's been made special by special players."

Ricky Villa in 1980

It used to be cheaper to watch them too. In 1958, for example, a season ticket at White Hart Lane cost eight guineas and a standing ticket two shillings.

Spurs used to run out to the tune of Bing Crosby's 'MacNamara's Band' and the tune still rings out today when the players emerge after half-time.

"They used to have brass bands playing before the match as well," said Woodman, who bought his first season ticket in 1968.

Robbie Keane in action in 2009; the Dubliner scored 91 goals for Spurs

"They'd play the Coronation Street theme tune and whenever I hear a brass band now I get nervous - my heart starts pounding.

"And the guy we sat next to, he was a friend of my uncle's and used to smoke these massive great cigars during the matches.

"Every time I smell cigar smoke now it always reminds me now of Tottenham and the early days."

Tottenham's new 61,000-seater stadium next door to the current White Hart Lane is due to open its doors in August next year, following one season playing at Wembley.

But for all the boosted revenues, retractable turfs and see-through tunnels, the feeling may never quite be the same.

"I don't want to think too much about the future, it goes on pause this weekend," Cloake said.

"Most fans know it's necessary but all that's later. They want to wallow in it on Sunday and celebrate it and say goodbye in our own way to our home.

"It's just a football stadium but these places mean so much to people. I've probably known that ground longer than I've known anyone in my life."

TOTTENHAM'S TIME AT WHITE HART LANE - IN NUMBERS

Ground staff lay 3,000 bales of straw at to protect the ground from frost in 1925



As White Hart Lane prepares to close its doors after Sunday's fixture against Manchester United, we look back at the ground's records and Tottenham's history there.

WHITE HART LANE FACTS AND FIGURES

Year opened: 1899

First goalscorer: Tom Smith, v QPR, Southern League, September 9, 1899

Years in operation: 118

Record attendance: 75,038 v Sunderland, FA Cup quarter-final, March 5, 1938

Current capacity: 36,284

Record win: 13-2 v Crewe, FA Cup fourth round replay, February 3, 1960

Record defeat: 0-6 v Sunderland, Division One, December 19, 1914; 0-6 v Arsenal, Division One, March 6, 1935

Longest winning run (league): 14 - January 24 to October 3, 1987

Longest unbeaten run (league): 33 - January 2, 1932 to September 16, 1933

Longest losing run (league): 5 - December 27, 1993 to February 12, 1994

Spurs play Charlton Athletic in August 1932

TOTTENHAM'S RECORD AT WHITE HART LANE

(League fixtures only)

Won 1,101

Drawn 462

Lost 429

Scored 3,981

Conceded 2,325

RIVALRIES

Spurs' White Hart Lane record against their main rivals:

v ARSENAL: Won 38, drawn 25, lost 30, scored 153, conceded 136

v CHELSEA: Won 28, drawn 22, lost 27, scored 130, conceded 121

v LIVERPOOL: Won 39, drawn 19, lost 24, scored 118, conceded 100

v MANCHESTER UNITED: Won 32, drawn 32, lost 25, scored 145, conceded 112

:: Fierce rivals Chelsea and Arsenal's records are the best among visiting teams.

:: Outside of those two, Leicester have been the nearest thing to a White Hart Lane 'bogey team' - winning 16 of their 53 games at the venue, or just over 30 per cent. They enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run there between 1996 and 1999 and three successive wins in the early 1960s, including inflicting Spurs' first home defeat of the 1960-61 double-winning season.

AND FINALLY...

Home league defeats this season: 0

