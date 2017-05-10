Republic of Ireland qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA European Under-17 Championships despite a 7-0 defeat to Germany in Rijeka this morning.

The Irish were completely outclassed by the Germans, falling three goals behind in the first 20 minutes and with little let up from the Christian Wück's side in the second half.

All appeared lost for the Irish as they conceded four further goals in the second period, until Armin Imamovic netted in the last minute for Bosnia in their game against Serbia and completely changed the group standings.

The three teams finished on three points and are firstly split on head-to-head with all having three points against each other and equal goal difference.

Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina scored two goals each to Serbia's one - and as Ireland beat Bosnia, they join Germany in Saturday's quarter-finals.