Cork City midfielder Conor McCormack has been named the SSE Airtricity / Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for April.

It is the second time McCormack has won the monthly award.

McCormack put in a number of impressive displays during the month as City have collected maximum points to start the season.

Cork also have the meanest defence in the league and have leaked just five goals so far.

Defensive midfielder McCormack – who reckons any of his team-mates could have won this award - prides himself on clean sheets and Cork racked up four in five games during April.

He said: "I’m absolutely delighted, over the moon to win it. I have to say a big thanks to my team-mates though. They have made me play better.

"Any one of them could have won it. There are a lot of players playing at the top of their game right now. I was delighted just to get nominated.

"It’s nice to win it because it means people aren’t just appreciating us as a free-scoring side but also appreciating the hard defensive work we’re putting in too."

John Caulfield’s league leaders hold a 14-point advantage over Bray Wanderers in second spot but McCormack insists the side are not thinking about a league title just yet.

He explained: "It’s far from over. We’re not going to worry about any other team, we’re not bothered by anyone else.

"I’m pleased with how we’ve started, it’s been great. We’re playing well and we don’t stop playing until the final whistle."

In winning the award, McCormack beat off competition from Bray Wanderers star Gary McCabe, who finished second in the voting.

McCormack’s Cork team-mate Garry Buckley was third.