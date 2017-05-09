FIFA have asked Manchester United for information about Paul Pogba's world record transfer from Juventus, following leaks which claimed to give details about the huge deal, a spokesman for the governing body said on Tuesday.



France international midfielder Pogba joined United for £89m (€105m) in August.



Extracts from a book, "The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football", published in Germany this week, included a breakdown of the fee and were reproduced in media reports on Tuesday.

The book claimed that Pogba earns around £165,000-a-week and will receive a £3.4m loyalty payment each year starting from 2018.

As part of the deal which took Pogba to Old Trafford, his agent Mino Raiola is expected to earn a staggering £41million.

Raiola also represents United players Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan