Hull's Irish defender Brian Lenihan has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The Tigers have the option of a further year on the 22-year-old right-back, who has been dogged by injury since joining from Cork City in 2014.

Former U19 and U21 international Lenihan was called into the Republic of Ireland senior squad during Euro 2016 qualifying, less than two months after joining Hull, but has not yet earned a senior cap.

Lenihan signed a three-year deal when he arrived at Hull, but has been restricted to one first-team appearance due to a series of recurring injuries and had knee surgery last summer.

He spent time on loan at Blackpool during the 2014/15 season.