Newly appointed Holland coach Dick Advocaat and assistant Ruud Gullit have been backed as a "complementary duo" who can get the national team back on track for the 2018 World Cup.

The announcement, made by the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) at a press conference in Zeist on Tuesday, sees former Rangers and Sunderland boss Advocaat, who turns 70 in September, become his country's oldest national coach. He usurps Guus Hiddink, who was 68 when he left the hot-seat in June 2015.

Hiddink's successor Danny Blind, who was unable to lead the team to Euro 2016, was sacked in March this year in the wake of their World Cup qualifying loss to Bulgaria.

The Oranje have suffered two defeats in their opening five Group A games and sit fourth in the pool, already six points behind leaders France and three behind second-placed Sweden.

Advocaat, currently employed at Turkish club Fenerbahce, has had two previous stints as national boss, from 1992-1994 and 2002-2004, and three as assistant, including most recently last year. Only Rinus Michels has had so many spells in charge.

Former captain Gullit, 54, won the last five of his 66 caps towards the end of Advocaat's first tenure, before a dispute over tactics in the build-up to the 1994 World Cup signalled the end of Gullit's international career.

Despite their previous differences, KNVB technical director Hans van Breukelen reckons it is the right combination to re-ignite the Dutch team's bid to reach next year's show-piece tournament in Russia.

The former Holland goalkeeper, quoted by www.vi.nl, said: "I welcome the appointments of Advocaat and Gullit. I find them a complementary duo.

"There were two scenarios. We opt for the longer term or we do everything that is possible to get to the 2018 World Cup.

"We chose the second scenario. It had to be a very experienced professional, preferably an authority."

Interim boss Fred Grim will remain in charge until Advocaat and Gullit join together, which looks likely to be when Fenerbahce's involvement in the Turkish Cup is over.

"It is unfortunate that Dick Advocaat cannot join up with us until later, but it is as it is," Van Breukelen said.

The pair have been appointed until the end of the World Cup qualifying campaign, and the tournament itself should Holland make it.

KNVB commercial director Jean Paul Decossaux said: "We are sure that this combination can rebuild the fire in the Dutch team."

Van Breukelen revealed a foreigner as coach had been "a possibility", but that the final three candidates on the list were all Dutchmen - Advocaat, Huub Stevens and Henk ten Cate.

Ten Cate, who is currently coach of Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates, had claimed he was promised the role only for the offer to be withdrawn.

Van Breukelen spent much of the hour-long press conference discussing the Ten Cate situation, and hit out at the 62-year-old former Ajax boss for apparently letting a journalist listen in to what he had considered a private telephone conversation between the pair.

"I'm surprised that Henk had the feeling that he would be (named head coach)," Van Breukelen said. "Henk also knew that I could talk to Dick.

"The moment Fred Rutten dropped out of contention as assistant, it was clear that Henk ten Cate would not be (head coach).

"I've never been to Ten Cate and said he would be coach. I was surprised by his press statement."

He added, quoted by De Telegraaf: "I'm very pleased that Ten Cate has not become the new Oranje coach.

"I think it's very rude of him to let someone listen to me in a conversation without telling me.

"If I have a personal conversation with someone, I think that this must be between two people. But I saw the conversations I'd had a day later (in the press)."

Advocaat led Holland to the quarter-finals of the 1994 World Cup in the United States, where they lost to Brazil, and to the semi-finals at Euro 2004, at which they were knocked out by hosts Portugal.

As well as an impressive CV in European club football, and his Holland roles, the well-travelled 69-year-old has managed the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia and Serbia.