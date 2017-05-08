Sulley Muntari says he will walk off the field again if subjected to further racism.

The Pescara player - once of Portsmouth - was sent off last week for leaving the field after claiming he was racially abused during a game with Cagliari.

His suspension was overturned but the 32-year-old believes racism is "everywhere and getting worse".

"I went through hell and was treated like a criminal," he told BBC Sport.

"I went off the field because it wasn't right for me to be on the field while I have been racially abused."

Initially booked for dissent, Muntari added: "If I had this problem today, tomorrow or the next game I would go off again."

Muntari hopes FIFA president Gianni Infantino is the man who can intervene.

"I think he is capable of doing something in a good way to fight racism. I want him to fight racism," he said.

"I never heard anything like that in England because I think they don't tolerate it. England is the example for the world. If a country doesn't tolerate it then it means you get rid of it."