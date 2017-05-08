Arsene Wenger played down the fact he finally got one over his old adversary Jose Mourinho, insisting Arsenal's win over Manchester United was all about his team.

The Frenchman recorded a first Premier League win over Mourinho at the 13th attempt as goals from Granit Xhaka and United old boy Danny Welbeck secured a 2-0 victory for the Gunners on Sunday.

It was a rare good day for Wenger this season as a pre-match protest against him was sparsely attended before his side put United to the sword with two goals in three second-half minutes.

The 67-year-old is still yet to publicly announce whether he will sign a new deal to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the current campaign but, if he does depart in the summer, at least he now has a win over Mourinho to his name.

"It's between the two teams. At the end of the day, that's what I make of it," he said.

"It was important because we lost at Tottenham - that didn't happen many times. Overall, you play Man United and it's another big game.

"We had just one blip and I think it was a bit physical. But overall, we look a bit more stable."

The blip of which Wenger speaks was a big one, a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham which ensured Arsenal will finish below their north London rivals for the first time since 1995.

It also meant qualifying for the Champions League would be an uphill task for Wenger's side - although this win over United keeps any slim chances alive.

"There's still a mathematical chance," Wenger said as his side moved to within six points of fourth-placed Manchester City.

"We need some help but the best help we can get is from our own focus between now and the end of the season."

While United remain two points and one place above Arsenal following the loss, they have played a game more than the Gunners.

Winning the Europa League now seems to be the best way for the Red Devils to make the Champions League next season.

Mourinho made eight changes here following the 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in the first leg of their semi-final clash, the return to come at Old Trafford on Thursday.

But his side were well-beaten in north London with skipper Wayne Rooney missing their best chance with the game scoreless.

Now Mourinho insists the path to the top-four is closed.

"It's impossible," the former Chelsea boss said.

"For two reasons: I don't think the other ones playing one match a week and being in a great situation, I don't think they are going to blow it.

"We have to chase Champions League by trying to win the Europa League."

This was Mourinho's first loss to the Gunners, other than the Community Shield in in 2015 and he insisted he was "happy" to finally leave the Arsenal fans smiling.

"The Arsenal fans, they are happy," he added.

"I am happy for them, it is the first time I leave Highbury or Emirates and they are happy. I left Highbury, they were crying, I left Emirates, they were crying."