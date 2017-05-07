The board of Athlone Town have issued an open letter insisting they are "disgusted and angry that games in which the club played might have been unduly influenced" and called on the Gardaí, Interpol and UEFA to open investigations into the match-fixing claims involving the club.

The FAI have begun an investigation into match-fixing allegations surrounding Athlone's 3-1 defeat by Longford Town on 29 April after UEFA informed the association of "clear and overwhelming evidence" of suspicious betting patterns.

Read the full Athlone Town statement below:

"To all our supporters, friends within the football family, and the people of Athlone, the board of Athlone Town AFC would like to take this opportunity to address as best it can the controversy currently surrounding the club.

"First of all the board wishes to restate in the strongest possible terms that we are disgusted and angry that games in which the club played might have been unduly influenced, or that match-fixing has occurred.

"Indeed given the extensive media coverage and potential ramifications for our club, the League, and football’s governing bodies, the Athlone Town AFC wants relevant police forces to investigate these serious allegations.

"We want An Garda Síochána, Europol, Interpol and UEFA itself to immediately open parallel investigations to the one being currently conducted by the Football Association of Ireland.

"It is our strong opinion that no stone should be left unturned in relation to these very damaging claims.

"The club fully accepts and believes in the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’.

"However, Athlone Town AFC will not be found wanting in regards to the sanctions it will impose if anyone associated with the club is found to have engaged in match fixing.

"If any of the allegations are upheld it is not just the club and its supporters, but also the FAI and football itself that will have been duped.

"We have already stated publically, and can only repeat, that everyone involved in the club who has been asked to participate will cooperate with the FAI during the course of its investigation.

"The club will work side by side with the FAI to ensure that the full truth and all the surrounding facts concerning these allegations of match fixing, which is a blight on the game, emerge.

"It has always been our intention to work with the FAI in relation to our affairs.

"Indeed the FAI has received all documents pertaining to the investor agreement. That arrangement was discussed at a number of meetings with, and ratified by, the FAI.

"Finally, it has been a difficult week for everyone at the club.

"The many decent and hard working individuals involved at various levels with the club have been left in a state of shock and are appalled that something like this may have happened to a proud club like Athlone Town AFC.

"In particular it has been hard for those from the locality who have given their time and services to Athlone Town AFC for nothing other than a love of the game.

"The board will continue to work on behalf of the club and do its utmost to ensure that the club gets through this dark chapter in our history.

"Signed The Board and Management Committee of Athlone Town AFC."