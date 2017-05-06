Swansea moved out of the Premier League relegation zone as Fernando Llorente's first-half header gave them a precious 1-0 victory over Everton.

Llorente's 13th goal of the season saw Swansea leapfrog Hull into 17th place, the Tigers punished for their earlier home defeat to already relegated Sunderland.

Swansea are now one point above Hull and firmly in charge of their own destiny with two games of the season remaining.

The goal came from some good work down the left by the hard-running Jordan Ayew. Gareth Barry failed to cut out his cross and Llorente rose above Jagielka at the far post to send the Liberty Stadium into a frenzy.

Everton might have had little to play for as they have already qualified for the Europa League but Swansea had to defend for their lives at times, especially in the closing stages as Paul Clement's side clung on.

Relegation battlers Hull suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat against bottom club Sunderland as the fight to stay in the Premier League took another dramatic twist.

The Tigers were made to pay for failing to beat inspired Black Cats keeper Jordan Pickford when defender Billy Jones headed in from a corner after 69 minutes.

Pickford produced another good save to deny Abel Hernandez before Hull saw a penalty appeal turned away when Harry Maguire went down.

Jermain Defoe knocked in a second during stoppage time - albeit from an offside position - as Sunderland, relegated last weekend, closed out an unexpected victory which could yet prove pivotal in deciding which team joins them in the Championship next season.

Swansea can move out of the bottom three and drag Hull back in should they beat Everton in Saturday's late kick-off at the Liberty Stadium.

Bournemouth picked up the point which mathematically secured their Premier League status once again with a 2-2 draw against Stoke at the Vitality Stadium.

The Potters, who had not scored in their previous six matches away from home, broke the deadlock on 33 minutes when Bournemouth forward Lys Mousset deflected a corner into his own net.

Junior Stanislas had the Cherries level on 62 minutes when he converted Adam Smith's cross.

Stoke were back in front after 73 minutes through a close-range effort from Mame Biram Diouf but Joshua

King's shot deflected in off Ryan Shawcross with nine minutes left.

West Brom ended their goal drought with a 2-2 draw at Burnley, who are not yet completely clear of relegation worries.

Ex-Cork City defender Kevin Long made his first ever Premier League start for the Clarets, eight years after moving to Turf Moor, as the hosts battled to a earn a crucial point.

Sam Vokes fired Burnley in front on 56 minutes after a determined run and cross from Ashley Barnes.

The Baggies ended their five-match goalless run when Salomon Rondon equalised in the 65th minute and defender Craig Dawson marked his 27th birthday by heading in a corner with 12 minutes left.

However, the home side secured a share of the points on 85 minutes when Vokes' looping header beat Ben Foster.

Outgoing champions Leicester beat Watford 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes, who had earlier hit the woodwork, went ahead seven minutes before half-time when Wilfred Ndidi crashed the ball into the roof of the net after Watford failed to clear a corner.

Riyad Mahrez doubled Leicester's lead just before the hour when the Algerian punished more sloppy defending by the visitors, who are all but safe having already reached 40 points.

Marc Albrighton made it 3-0 in stoppage time following a breakaway by Jamie Vardy down the left.