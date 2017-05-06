A share of the spoils against St Pat's has moved Bray Wanderers up to second spot in the Premier Division, but it was a case of mixed feelings afterwards for Seagulls boss Harry Kenny as he reflected on two points dropped at the Carlisle Grounds last night.

The home side took the lead on 24 minutes when Ryan Brennan headed home but Pat's drew level just after the break when Kurtis Byrne found the top corner with a brilliant 20-yard shot.

It ended 1-1 and Kenny felt his side failed to build on their first-half dominance.

"It's two points dropped in my book," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Though after climbing to second place, you could say it's a point gained."

"We were in control in the first half, created some very good chances and should have come in two or three goals up.

"After that it was a scrappy game with not much between the two teams. That said, I'm disappointed not to win the game overall on the chances we created.

"We're going to have to work on our shooting.

St Pat's manager Liam Buckley thought his side deserved parity.

Summing up his thoughts to RTÉ Sport, he said: "Bray had the better of the first half, we were better in the second. I think a draw was a fair result.

"Conditions were difficult with the wind and the surface was a bit bouncy."

"We were much more in their faces in the second half and created more than a few chances from corners. At times the ball didn't run for us but I'm happy with the point."