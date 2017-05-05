The FAI’s investigation into Athlone Town is to be extended to include two more games, the association announced on Friday evening.

Earlier this week UEFA informed the FAI that there is "clear and overwhelming evidence" of suspicious betting patterns on Athlone Town's 3-1 defeat to Longford Town last week.

Longford are not under investigation.

A statement released by the FAI confirmed that their investigation will go beyond the Longford fixture.

It read: "The FAI has since learned - via confidential information received on Friday, May 5 - that two other games involving the club warrants further investigation.

"The FAI have contacted the club about this new information and will commence its investigation on Monday, May 8 when meeting with players, staff and officials."