Derry City returned to winning ways seeing off a spirited Bohemians side thanks to goals from Dean Jarvis and Aaron McEneff at a sun drenched Maginn Park.

The hard-fought but deserved victory was City's first win in seven games and their first since Ryan McBride's death.

In what was a disappointing first half, Derry took the lead on 30 minutes from an unlikely source.

McEneff's tremendous free-kick found Jarvis who made no mistake nodding home his second goal of the season past Bohs keeper Shane Supple.

City doubled their advantage on 68 minutes after left-back Ben Doherty was upended inside the box by Dan Byrne and referee Rob Harvey pointed to the spot.

Up stepped McEneff to blast home his second goal in as many games or so he thought as Harvey ordeedr the spot-kick to be retaken, but once against the ex-Spurs starlet made no mistake.

Derry City: Gerard Doherty, Conor McDermott, Dean Jarvis, Aaron McEneff, Barry McNamee, Harry Monaghan (Rory Holden 89’), Ronan Curtis, Joshua Daniels, Nathan Boyle, Ben Doherty, Aaron Barry.

Bohemians: Shane Supple, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Rob Cornwall, Dan Byrne, Kaleem Simon, Paddy Kavanagh, Oscar Brennan, Jamie Doyle (Dean Casey 74’),, Ian Morris, George Poynton (Fuad Sule 74’) Dylan Hayes.

Referee: Rob Harvey.