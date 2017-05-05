Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman's recovery from a serious double fracture of his right leg has been boosted by a new five-year deal with Everton.

The Donegal man, who is expected to be out of action until 2018 after breaking his leg in a World Cup qualifier against Wales in March, has signed the deal, which had been on the table since before his injury.

"I'm delighted to get this signed. I've been here for a long time and it's a special club that means a lot to me," the 28-year-old right-back told Everton TV.

"Everything had been agreed and I was due to sign it after the international break, but unfortunately I got the injury.

"The chairman (Bill Kenwright) messaged me the night of my injury and said, ‘Don’t worry about it because when you come back this contract is still waiting for you’. That sums up what the chairman and this club is all about.

"Knowing that I was going to come back and sign it has definitely helped things. It’s a massive boost and gives me something to fight for.

🎥 | "It was agreed - I was due to sign after the internationals but unfortunately I got the injury."



Full video - https://t.co/wEE5oGHlQS pic.twitter.com/2jpjT6C9DA — Everton (@Everton) May 5, 2017

"I want to prove my worth when I come back and show the club were right for rewarding me with this long-term contract.

"I think I’ve been very lucky with the club that I moved over from Ireland to join. I left my family back home and I joined another family over here.

"There have been ups and downs in my playing career - like everything - but thankfully the club reward you when you are doing well.

"This was an important contract. I’m at a good age now and I think the club are showing good ambition and going in the right direction, so it’s really exciting."