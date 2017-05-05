Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, Tallaght Stadium, 8.0pm

Shamrock Rovers will be looking to exact some revenge on reigning champions Dundalk when the sides meet at Tallaght Stadium.

The two met in the season-opening fixture at Oriel Park, which the hosts won 2-1 and the Hoops will be looking to start the second series of games with a win, which could kick-start their season.

The Lilywhites will also be keen to get the three points as they look to bridge the widening gap to leaders Cork, who are now 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Team news

Shamrock Rovers: Ryan Connolly is still struggling with a foot injury but Dan Devine is back in contention and other than Connolly, Bradley has a full squad to choose from.

Dundalk: Dundalk will be once again without midfielder Robbie Benson (hamstring) and Sean Gannon (knee) who have been missing since March, however both should return over the next fortnight, with Benson in line for next Friday’s home match against Sligo Rovers. Paddy Barrett made his return from injury on Monday with 90 minutes against Waterford. There are no suspension issues.

Gaffer Talk

Glenn Cronin (Shamrock Rovers first team coach): "Everybody's looking forward to it. We probably should have got more out of the game up there early in the season. They know there wasn't much in it on the day and if we can get those levels tomorrow which I'm sure we can, we'll cause them problems. These are the games you want to play in as a player. These are the big games. This is why you play football, to come to stadiums that are full. We'll be ready."

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk): "We are nothing without hard work. We must realise the importance of hard work and we must understand that has underpinned every part of our success over the past few years. We must roll up our sleeves and work hard for each other.

"That will give us a platform to utilise our creative instincts. We have a lot of very creative players in the team. We want them to really express themselves."

Drogheda United v Galway United, United Park, 7.45pm

Drogheda United will be aiming to make home advantage count when they host Galway United at United Park.

The Drogs followed up their 2-0 win away to Finn Harps a fortnight ago with a 1-1 draw at home to Sligo Rovers last week.

Team news

Drogheda United: The hosts will be without Ryan McEvoy and Colm Deasy through injury but there is positive news with Lloyd Buckley and Jake Hyland available once again. Thomas Byrne will be available for selection having returned from international duty.

Galway United: After a hectic Bank Holiday weekend in which Shane Keegan started 20 different players in wins against Dundalk and Sligo Rovers, the Tribesmen go into the Drogheda game with a clean bill of health.

Gaffer talk

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United): "The title race I think is effectively over. Cork have such a commanding lead and only Dundalk could feasibly catch them so I think all the interest this season will be in the bottom half of the table.

"Three teams going down means that it’s going to be incredibly tight and we can see that already as we’re only five points off Galway. I think it’ll take between 38-40 points to guarantee survival."

Shane Keegan (Galway): "We are where we are in the league table because of our failure to beat the teams in and around us in the first round of games.

"That wasn't good enough. We need to correct that this time around. I think anytime two teams in the bottom half play each other, both teams will fancy themselves to go and take the three points."

Cork City v Finn Harps, Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm

Finn Harps make a daunting trip to league leaders Cork City with just 14 fit players.

Ollie Horgan’s side have the tricky task of trying to prevent City from making it 12 wins from 12 in the Premier Division, with the home side looking to push further clear at the top of the table.

The sides’ previous meeting this season took place at Finn Park on the opening day of the season, where a Seán Maguire goal just before half-time proved decisive.

Harps’ last trip to Turner’s Cross was last October, when Karl Sheppard and Stephen Dooley struck to give City a 2-0 win.

Team news

Cork City: Garry Buckley and Alan Bennett are both set to miss out through injury, while John Kavanagh is a doubt and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Finn Harps: Ollie Horgan will be hoping that Mickey Funston will be available again after missing the Bohemians game. Danny Morrissey remains out and so misses the opportunity to feature against his former club due to an ongoing hamstring problem, while Jonny Bonner will not feature with a similar injury. BJ Banda is out long term with knee damage.

Packie Mailey and Harry Doherty are still recovering from the clash of heads in the Sligo game and won’t travel to Cork, while Paddy McCourt will be in the squad but continues to be troubled by a hip injury.

Gaffer talk

John Caulfield (Cork City): "This year, Harps have won away to Pat’s and Derry, and also beaten Sligo, so they are in a good mid-table position and they are upsetting the odds again.

"Every time we play Harps, they are fully committed with a great work ethic. You could see, in the opening game of the season, that we came away with a hard-fought one-nil win.

"We know they will play on the counter attack and we will have to be at our best to pick up the three points."

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps): "Cork have done brilliantly this season. They have been a great side and if Dundalk hadn’t been there then they could be going for four league titles in a row instead. John Caufield has done a great job. Season on season, Cork have got better."

Bray Wanderers v St Patrick’s Athletic, Carlisle Grounds, 7:45pm

St Patrick's Athletic make the short trip to the Carlisle Grounds as the Saints face Bray Wanderers.

The visitors will be looking for a reversal in fortunes against the Seagulls having lost to the Wicklow side on the opening night of the season 2-1 in Richmond Park as goals from Gary McCabe and Anto Flood were enough to see off the Saints.

Team News

Bray: Harry Kenny was given some good news on the injury front this week as Conor Earley, Kevin Lynch and Hughie Douglas have all returned to training.

St Pat’s: Liam Buckley remains without the services of defender Darren Dennehy with an ankle injury, however, otherwise he has a full squad to select from including the availability of striker Christy Fagan who made his return to action in Pat's 2-0 defeat to Cork City last Monday in the EA Sports Cup.

Gaffer Talk

Harry Kenny (Bray): "We were disappointed not to get anything from last week’s game, whilst Cork City dominated the first half we had Peter Cherrie to thank to be only one goal down going into the break.

"Our second half performance was much better as we dominated for long spells, creating a number of chances.

"We look forward to St Pat’s coming to the Carlisle grounds tomorrow night in what should be another tough game."

Liam Buckley (St Pat’s): "We've already faced Bray three times this season so we each other's games very well. I'd expect it to be another tight game, but hopefully with the fact that we've almost got a fully fit squad, we can our strongest team out there and pick up a result.

"We're coming in off the back of two long and tough away games against Derry and Cork so a third away game in a row will be tough. However, there were a lot of positives in Derry last week where we picked up a point so I'm hopeful that we can again put in a good performance and get a result."

Derry City v Bohemians, Maginn Park, 7:45pm

Bohemians travel to face Derry and the Dublin side are determined to build a run of form after recording their first win in five league games.

Bohs ended a sequence of four defeats in a row with a 2-0 victory last Friday thanks to a determined performance against Finn Harps.

The Candystripes are six league games without a win and will also be looking to get their season back on track with a victory tonight.

Team News

Derry City: The Candystripes are still missing Rory Patterson due to a foot injury, but Kenny Sheils otherwise has a full squad to pick from.

Bohemians: Bohs hope to be boosted by the return of Dinny Corcoran. The striker has not featured since being forced off with a knee injury against Galway United on St Patrick's Day. Derek Pender (quad) and Dylan Hayes (hip) are both doubts, but it is hoped they too will be available for selection. Ismahil Akinade (surgery to remove spleen) and Eoin Wearen (cruciate) remain out.

Gaffer Talk

Keith Long (Bohemians): "We've seen how good they can be already against us on the opening night. They are an excellent side with some excellent individual players and they will get back on track."