The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed that they have been liaising with UEFA in relation to the ‘irregular betting patterns’ in the SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture between Longford Town and Athlone Town.

Longford won the game 3-1 and the FAI subsequently received a report from European football’s governing body on Tuesday indicating unusual betting activity on the game internationally.

The latest news on the FAI's investigation into illegal betting patterns on games involving Athlone Town in the League of Ireland. pic.twitter.com/qIUPRd3jOE — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) May 4, 2017

The FAI released a statement this evening confirming that "the biggest movements in betting took place on Asian markets".

The full statement reads: "On May 3, the FAI confirmed that it had launched an investigation into Athlone Town AFC upon the receipt of a detailed report from UEFA highlighting irregular betting patterns in the SSE Airtricity League First Division game against Longford Town on Saturday, April 29.

"The FAI has written individually to players, coaches and officials at the club outlining arrangements for interview on Monday, May 8 and Tuesday, May 9.

"Further contact has been made with UEFA to establish more detail on the irregular betting patterns contained in its report to the FAI.

"UEFA has confirmed that the biggest movements in betting took place on Asian markets."