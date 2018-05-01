Barry Hawkins claimed the upper hand after a hard-fought opening session of his quarter-final against Ding Junhui in the World Championship.

Hawkins compiled breaks of 64, 82, 50 and 60 to take a 5-3 lead in the best-of-25 contest at the Crucible in Sheffield, while Antrim's Mark Allen and Kyren Wilson ended the session locked at 4-4.

Making his sixth consecutive appearance in the last eight, Hawkins settled quicker than his opponent and led 3-1 at the mid-session interval before Ding reduced the gap with a fluent 76.

Hawkins re-established a two-frame cushion by winning the next and, although Ding again hit back with the help of a break of 67, Hawkins enjoyed a useful slice of luck in the eighth frame.

The left-hander miscued when attempting a plant, but the red still found the middle pocket and a break of 60 eventually proved enough to clinch a deserved 5-3 advantage.

On the other table, Wilson recovered from losing the first frame to compile breaks of 52, 125, 90 and 83, but was unable to shake off a determined Allen in a repeat of their Masters final.

Allen, who beat Wilson 10-7 at Alexandra Palace in January, won the fourth frame with a superb long pot on the black and claimed the final frame of the session with a break of 78.

The remaining quarter-finals were equally tight, with Judd Trump taking a 5-3 lead over John Higgins and Mark Williams and Ali Carter level at 4-4.

Breaks of 58, 100 and 71 helped Trump move 4-1 ahead of an off-form Higgins, who had thrashed Trump's good friend Jack Lisowski 13-1 in the previous round.

Higgins finally found some rhythm with a break of 74 to make it 4-2 and won a scrappy seventh frame as well, but 77 from Trump in the final frame of the session gave the left-hander a deserved advantage.

Williams started in brilliant fashion with a total clearance of 135 and a break of 60 in the second frame, but failed to get over the line and saw Carter steal it with a superb 63.

Carter, who had finally gotten the better of Ronnie O'Sullivan in a tetchy round two encounter, moved ahead with a brilliant 126 and led 4-3 after an 82 clearance, but Williams took the final frame of the session to leave the contest finely poised.