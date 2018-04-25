Mark Williams produced the highest break of the tournament so far as he eased into the second round of the Betfred World Championship in Sheffield.

Williams, twice a winner of the event at The Crucible, compiled a total clearance of 140 on his way to a 10-5 win over Jimmy Robertson.

The 43-year-old Welshman held a 7-2 lead after the first session, but saw Robertson threaten to stage a comeback by winning a scrappy opening frame and then stealing the next with a 55 clearance after Williams had been first in with a break of 54.

However, Robertson then paid the price for missing a tough opening red along the cushion in frame 12 and Williams took full advantage with a total clearance, before moving within a frame of victory with a break of 100 in the next.

Robertson kept his hopes alive by winning the 14th frame but Williams was not to be denied and secured the victory to set up a last-16 clash with either Neil Robertson or Robert Milkins.

Milkins takes a 6-3 lead over former world champion Robertson into their decisive second session on Wednesday afternoon.

Four-time champion John Higgins will also take a 6-3 lead into the second session of his match with Thepchaiya Un-Nooh after threatening to complete a maximum 147 break.

Higgins took advantage of a nervous start from Un-Nooh to open up a 4-1 lead, before the Thai left-hander found some form to reduce the gap to a single frame.

However, Higgins potted 13 reds and 13 blacks in the eighth frame before running out of position and missing a tough red, while a break of 59 helped the Scot claim the final frame of the session.