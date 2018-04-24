Ding Junhui needed little more than an hour to book his spot in the second round of the World Championships after seeing off Xiao Guodong.

The world number three held a 6-3 overnight advantage and quickly reeled off four frames in a row to seal a comfortable 10-3 victory over his fellow Chinese.

After comfortably taking the opener, a break of 61 took Ding five frames clear and within sight of the finishing line.

Knocks of 51 and 78 moved him to within one frame of a win, which he claimed courtesy of a 98 break, with his opponent registering just 14 points on Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old, who was beaten by Mark Selby in the final two years ago, faces either Scotland's Anthony McGill or Wales' Ryan Day next.