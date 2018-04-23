Masters champion Mark Allen eased into round two of the World Championship with a 10-5 win over Liam Highfield.
The Northern Ireland player, who broke his Triple Crown duck in January and also has three ranking titles to his name, resumed with a 6-3 overnight lead.
Highfield went within one point of a century on his Crucible debut as he took the first frame of the morning but Allen won the next two to move within a frame of victory.
A gutsy clearance to the pink saw Highfield delay the inevitable but Allen won the 15th in two visits to wrap up the win.
Mark Allen overcomes impressive debutant Liam Highfield!— World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) April 23, 2018
