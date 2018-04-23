Masters champion Mark Allen eased into round two of the World Championship with a 10-5 win over Liam Highfield.

The Northern Ireland player, who broke his Triple Crown duck in January and also has three ranking titles to his name, resumed with a 6-3 overnight lead.

Highfield went within one point of a century on his Crucible debut as he took the first frame of the morning but Allen won the next two to move within a frame of victory.

A gutsy clearance to the pink saw Highfield delay the inevitable but Allen won the 15th in two visits to wrap up the win.