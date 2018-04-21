The Betfred World Championship got under way on Saturday as the tournament enforced a new ban on soccer shirts.

World Snooker announced ahead of the event that fans in "sportswear or team sport shirts" would be denied entry to the Crucible arena.

Coventry supporter Brian Wright has been a front-row regular at snooker's blue riband tournament for almost 30 years, and has become well known for his array of retro Sky Blues shirts which are often seen behind the players on television.

He arrived in a Coventry shirt on Saturday but was told by tournament director Mike Ganley he would need to change to be allowed in to watch defending champion Mark Selby play Joe Perry.

Anticipating that would be the case, Mr Wright brought a button-up sky-blue-and-white striped shirt with him, and the 48-year-old was allowed in to watch the snooker after changing.

On the eve of the tournament, five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan had described the ban as "quite laughable".