Former World Championship winner Ken Doherty missed out on a Crucible return when he lost to Matthew Stevens in the final qualifying round on Wednesday.

The 1997 champion was beaten 10-2 by Stevens at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Welsh cueman Stevens, led 7-2 overnight and swiftly wrapped up victory over the 48-year-old Dublin, reeling off three frames that included a break of 63 in the 11th

"I think a lot of people would have liked to have seen us both there," Doherty said.

"There were a few players you wouldn't like to play in that last match and he was definitely one, because of his pedigree, his class and his experience.

Disappointed to lose today and a chance to play at the Crucible one more time but Matthew played too good and I wish him the best of luck ,thanks for ur kind messages and support #backtotheotherjobnow — Ken Doherty Official (@kendoherty1997) April 18, 2018

"I just said to him, 'There's a lot of players in that top 16 that won't want to draw Matthew Stevens in the first round'."

Stevens secured his 16th World Championship appearance by fending off Doherty and said: "I played very solid. I knew I had to be at my best and I was. Ken's a legend and he said it was the best he's seen me play for a long time and that he wishes me well. I've known Ken for many years. We first played 22 years ago.

"It's disappointing Ken didn't make it there but I'm sure he'll come again."